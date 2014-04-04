The descendant of indicas DJ Short Blueberry and God Bud, in addition to White family lineage, this indica-dominant hybrid is best known for its pungent blueberry aroma. Thanks to its hybrid makeup, the indica physical effects are strong without inducing sedation, making this strain appropriate for day or nighttime use. Best described as relaxing, Blue Bastard may be just the bud to take the edge off.
