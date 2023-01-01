Blue Blitz
Blue Blitz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blue Cookies, Rugburn, and GDP. This strain is a platinum tier product from Abundant Organics, a brand that offers high-quality cannabis with abundant terpene and cannabinoid profiles. Blue Blitz is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Blue Blitz effects include relaxed, happy, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blue Blitz when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, inflammation, and stress. Bred by Abundant Organics, Blue Blitz features flavors like blueberry, skunky, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Blue Blitz typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Blue Blitz is a potent hybrid that produces euphoric effects that are physically relaxing and fast-acting. It has a pungent aroma with earthy undertones of citrus and a beautiful appearance with dark purple buds and bright orange hairs. Blue Blitz is a great strain for unwinding at the end of the day or enjoying a cozy night in. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blue Blitz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Blue BlitzOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Blue Blitz products near you
Similar to Blue Blitz near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—