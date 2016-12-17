ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.1 53 reviews

Blue Boy is a cross of popular favorites Blue Dream and Northern Lights #5 that will give you anything but the blues. Originally from Washington state, this sativa-dominant hybrid provides focused, cerebral effects that make it a great choice for daytime use. Its plants are bushy and grow large, and the flowers tend to be large and on the looser, leafier side. Blue Boy is a potent strain with THC levels that often test over 20%.

Effects

35 people reported 275 effects
Happy 80%
Relaxed 57%
Creative 48%
Energetic 42%
Focused 37%
Stress 34%
Pain 31%
Depression 22%
Anxiety 17%
Muscle spasms 14%
Dry mouth 34%
Dry eyes 31%
Anxious 20%
Dizzy 11%
Headache 11%

Reviews

53

Avatar for Earthchild
Member since 2014
A great cross of Blue Dream productive and creative, with the added Spacey body Buzz. great afternoon video game session with friends strain. definitely happy, and not noticing usual aches and pains. similar vibe to Snoops dream
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for tampagreener74
Member since 2015
Everyone's problems aren't the same. Everyone has problems just the same. Everyone can't seem to realize, that the problem is in fact in front of them. A reflection of themselves on a mirror. Can't stand to look at yourself So you look to blame some one else. Instead of looking straight a head, yo...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for cangel65
Member since 2016
WOW! What a most on usual and sensational strain, from the taste, to the next few hours. Best Yet. No matter what the strain I was always left ready to sack out at the end of the high, the strain gives me so much energy and doesn’t leave me feeling tired at all. It seems like you can control your...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for BB40044
Member since 2015
very good energizing high! had me super productive at work
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for MorgaK
Member since 2015
I tried this for stress relief. It was definitely a creeper, but ended up making me even more anxious. Smooth smoke, but not for me.
Energetic
Photos

Lineage

Northern Lights #5
Blue Dream
Products with Blue Boy

