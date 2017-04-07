A descendent of the famous Blue Dream and luxurious hybrid Champagne Kush, Blue Champagne is a gem in its own right. A sativa-dominant hybrid, this active strain is optimal for daytime consumption. Blue Dream delivers dreamy cerebral effects that are mellowed out by Champagne Kush, resulting in a combination that regular consumers find suitable for their needs. The flower has a sweet, fruity aroma and a grassy flavor yielding heavy expansion. On the potent but manageable side, Blue Champagne is a definite candidate for your cannabis arsenal.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
65
Find Blue Champagne nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Blue Champagne nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Blue Champagne
Hang tight. We're looking for Blue Champagne nearby.