Hybrid

4.2 65 reviews

Blue Champagne

Calculated from 65 reviews

Blue Champagne

A descendent of the famous Blue Dream and luxurious hybrid Champagne Kush, Blue Champagne is a gem in its own right. A sativa-dominant hybrid, this active strain is optimal for daytime consumption. Blue Dream delivers dreamy cerebral effects that are mellowed out by Champagne Kush, resulting in a combination that regular consumers find suitable for their needs. The flower has a sweet, fruity aroma and a grassy flavor yielding heavy expansion. On the potent but manageable side, Blue Champagne is a definite candidate for your cannabis arsenal.

Effects

47 people reported 347 effects
Happy 65%
Uplifted 55%
Euphoric 53%
Creative 48%
Relaxed 36%
Anxiety 40%
Stress 38%
Depression 36%
Pain 31%
Fatigue 17%
Dry mouth 21%
Dry eyes 14%
Paranoid 10%
Anxious 4%
Headache 4%

Reviews

65

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Champagne Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Blue Dream
parent
Strain
Blue Champagne

