Hybrid

4.7 13 reviews

Blue Cinex

Blue Cinex

Blue Cinex is the stimulating lovechild of Blue Dream and Cinex. This creeper lays into the mind from the first puff and expands outward within 15 minutes after inhalation. Offering longevity and potency, Blue Cinex is a perfect partner for long days on your feet or sustained physical activity. With a haziness that fills the mind and a physical stimulation that will get you talking, this strain will work as hard as you do. 

Avatar for skullerymaid
Member since 2014
Love Blue Cinex. Love it more than Cinderella's Dream. It keeps you upbeat and uplifted without being racy or anxiety producing at all. That does mean that the come down leans toward sleepy, but for me, it's more like... coming home from the beach. Relaxed, maybe a bit yawny but definitely not sleep...
FocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for WSWALTER
Member since 2015
The Leafly description here is actually pretty spot on for my experience. Creeps a bit and builds for a good 30 minutes or more! I always get stuff done - whether it's chores or working (desk job). I tend to get weird dyslexia when using marijuana, but not so on this strain. Focused, tunnel vision a...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for bluntave
Member since 2018
What can blue do for you? I read it was a creeper, and like most of us, know the parents very well. So I decided to go out on a limb and hit it like I've smoked it for a while and throw first time caution into the wind. It smells like meh. If you give any random stoner a whiff, they will say meh. I...
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for HeleKai
Member since 2014
I'm about to light this up now. I'll start with a half gram Joint . well it makes me want to get up and do something. it's really waking up my mind and I'm only 3/4 done with a half grammer. I smoke at least an eighth a day and this has great potency at 20.89 total Thc. I'm focus and hyper and read...
EnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for jrhm77
Member since 2015
Steady energy gain. It's slowly comes up on you after consuming. Definitely one of the better strains that allows you to remain clear headed.
EnergeticFocusedHappyUplifted
Lineage

Cinex
Blue Dream
Blue Cinex

