Indica

Blue Gummies

Blue Gummies is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown strains. This strain is a creation of Los Exotics, a brand known for producing exotic and potent strains. Blue Gummies is 31.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Blue Gummies effects include relaxationfocus, and calming. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blue Gummies when dealing with symptoms associated with anxietypain, and stress. Bred by Los Exotics, Blue Gummies features flavors like blueberrymint, and flowery. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown, but it may have some limonene or caryophyllene content. The average price of Blue Gummies typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Blue Gummies is a rare and sought-after strain that can provide a smooth and velvety smoking experience. It has dense and lime green buds that are covered with orange hairs and purple hues. The aroma of this strain is sweet and fruity, with hints of cream and candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blue Gummies, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Blue Gummies strain reviews

