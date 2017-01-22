ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.5 99 reviews

Blue Kush

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Pine
Peppery

Calculated from 11 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 99 reviews

Blue Kush
  • Herbal
  • Pine
  • Peppery

Blue Kush, a sativa-dominant hybrid, combines the sweet berry flavors of Blueberry with the powerful and pungent OG Kush. With hints of pine, lemon, and berries, Dinafem Seeds has created a treat for all of the senses. The effects are reported as cerebral, uplifting, and will leave you feeling anything but blue.

Effects

60 people reported 446 effects
Relaxed 65%
Happy 61%
Uplifted 58%
Euphoric 51%
Creative 38%
Stress 38%
Depression 35%
Pain 25%
Nausea 16%
Fatigue 15%
Dry mouth 20%
Dry eyes 13%
Anxious 5%
Dizzy 3%
Paranoid 1%

Reviews

99

Lineage

First strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Blue Kush

