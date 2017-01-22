- Herbal
- Pine
- Peppery
Blue Kush, a sativa-dominant hybrid, combines the sweet berry flavors of Blueberry with the powerful and pungent OG Kush. With hints of pine, lemon, and berries, Dinafem Seeds has created a treat for all of the senses. The effects are reported as cerebral, uplifting, and will leave you feeling anything but blue.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
99
Find Blue Kush nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Blue Kush nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Lineage
Products with Blue Kush
Hang tight. We're looking for Blue Kush nearby.