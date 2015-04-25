ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Blue Magic
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Blue Magic

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Sativa

4.7 43 reviews

Blue Magic

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 43 reviews

Blue Magic

Blue Magic is an upbeat sativa-dominant strain bred from the famous Blue Dream. Its high-energy effects are prefaced by creamy, fruity flavors reminiscent of its Blueberry ancestry. Sativa enthusiasts will appreciate the balance of potency and clarity delivered by Blue Magic, whose euphoria offers functionality and focus despite an impressive THC profile. While its initial punch is quick to hit, Blue Magic’s effects taper down gently and ease you into long-lasting relaxation that extends from the physical exterior to the deep recesses of your mind.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

43

write a review

Find Blue Magic nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Blue Magic nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

Strain parent
Blue Dream
parent
Strain
Blue Magic

Products with Blue Magic

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Blue Magic nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Jacky White, Blue Dynamite, Canna-Tsu, Lashkar Gah, and More
New Strains Alert: Jacky White, Blue Dynamite, Canna-Tsu, Lashkar Gah, and More

Most popular in