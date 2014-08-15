Blue Nightmare, bred by RNM Flowers, is a resinous, berry-flavored hybrid cross between Blue Dream and Tahoe OG. From the Tahoe OG indica, Blue Nightmare inherits a thick bud structure and a heavy blanket of crystal trichomes that promises intense euphoria and creativity. Blue Nightmare maintains the famous blueberry aroma of its Blue Dream parent, along with many of its widely cherished happy and relaxing effects.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
48
Find Blue Nightmare nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Blue Nightmare nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Blue Nightmare
Hang tight. We're looking for Blue Nightmare nearby.