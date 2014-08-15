ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Blue Nightmare, bred by RNM Flowers, is a resinous, berry-flavored hybrid cross between Blue Dream and Tahoe OG. From the Tahoe OG indica, Blue Nightmare inherits a thick bud structure and a heavy blanket of crystal trichomes that promises intense euphoria and creativity. Blue Nightmare maintains the famous blueberry aroma of its Blue Dream parent, along with many of its widely cherished happy and relaxing effects.

32 people reported 251 effects
Happy 90%
Relaxed 75%
Creative 59%
Euphoric 59%
Giggly 46%
Depression 21%
Anxiety 18%
Headaches 15%
Nausea 15%
Pain 15%
Dry mouth 12%
Dizzy 9%
Paranoid 9%
Anxious 3%
Dry eyes 3%

Lineage

Tahoe OG Kush
Blue Dream
Blue Nightmare

New Strains Alert: Blue Nightmare, Middlefork x Pineapple Express, U2 Kush, Snoop Dogg OG, and Ripped Bubba
