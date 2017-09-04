Blue Steel by Exotic Genetix is an indica-dominant strain with fruit-forward flavors. Created by crossing the pungent OG Blueberry and The Cube, a Starfighter F3 phenotype bred in-house, Exotic Genetix has outdone itself with this subtly sedative crowd-pleaser. The flavor and aroma are thick with the scent of blueberries and the nugs are smothered in a layer of frosty trichomes. Enjoy this strain throughout the day to boost mood and appetite while promoting a creative headspace.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
24
Find Blue Steel nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Blue Steel nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Blue Steel
Hang tight. We're looking for Blue Steel nearby.