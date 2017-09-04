ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Blue Steel
Indica

Blue Steel

Blue Steel

Blue Steel by Exotic Genetix is an indica-dominant strain with fruit-forward flavors. Created by crossing the pungent OG Blueberry and The Cube, a Starfighter F3 phenotype bred in-house, Exotic Genetix has outdone itself with this subtly sedative crowd-pleaser. The flavor and aroma are thick with the scent of blueberries and the nugs are smothered in a layer of frosty trichomes. Enjoy this strain throughout the day to boost mood and appetite while promoting a creative headspace. 

 

Lineage

Starfighter
Blueberry OG
Strain
Blue Steel

