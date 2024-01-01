stock photo similar to Blueberry Gum
HybridTHC 15%CBG 1%

Blueberry Gum

  • STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS

  • Feelings:
  • Helps with:

  • Blueberry Gum effects are mostly calming.

    Blueberry Gum potency is higher THC than average.

Blueberry Gum is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Bubblegum Kush and Blueberry. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Blueberry Gum has a sweet and fruity flavor that resembles bubble gum mixed with berries, and a similar aroma that will fill the room with a pleasant scent. This strain is 15% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners and experienced cannabis consumers alike. Leafly customers tell us Blueberry Gum effects include feeling happy, creative, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blueberry Gum when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Bred by G13 Labs, Blueberry Gum features flavors like blueberry, berry, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Blueberry Gum typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Blueberry Gum is a rare strain in the legal cannabis community but is slowly making its way into a broader market. It has a balanced set of effects that can produce a sleepiness that’s perfect for those tossing and turning nights. It also has a high resistance to mold and pests, making it a low-maintenance strain for growers. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blueberry Gum, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Buy strains with similar effects to Blueberry Gum

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Blueberry Gum strain effects

Reported by 1 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Euphoric

Loading...

Happy

Loading...

Relaxed

Blueberry Gum strain helps with

  • Nausea
    100% of people say it helps with Nausea
  • Pain
    100% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Spasticity
    100% of people say it helps with Spasticity

This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Blueberry Gum products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Blueberry Gum near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Blueberry Gum strain reviews1

Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight

Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.