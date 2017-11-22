ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Bubblegum Kush
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Bubblegum Kush

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Indica

4.3 356 reviews

Bubblegum Kush

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 5 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 356 reviews

Bubblegum Kush

An 80% indica strain from Bulldog Seeds in the Netherlands, Bubblegum Kush is a cross between Bubble Gum and an undisclosed Kush. An easy-to-grow plant that produces huge yields of frosty, resinous buds, it is popular with growers and hash-makers alike. Bubblegum Kush has a sour smell and flavor, and with a THC content in the 18% range, this indica will leave users fully relaxed and glued to the couch.

Effects

Show all

244 people reported 1760 effects
Relaxed 70%
Happy 64%
Euphoric 49%
Sleepy 39%
Uplifted 36%
Stress 25%
Depression 21%
Pain 20%
Anxiety 19%
Insomnia 15%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 20%
Dizzy 11%
Anxious 6%
Paranoid 5%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

356

write a review

Find Bubblegum Kush nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Bubblegum Kush nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Lineage

Strain parent
Bubble Gum
parent
Strain
Bubblegum Kush

Products with Bubblegum Kush

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Bubblegum Kush nearby.

Good reads

Show all

The 13 best cannabis strains for parties
The 13 best cannabis strains for parties
How Communication and CBD Can Help Alleviate Your Sexual Anxiety
How Communication and CBD Can Help Alleviate Your Sexual Anxiety
The Top Trending Cannabis Strains of 2015
The Top Trending Cannabis Strains of 2015

Most popular in