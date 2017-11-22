ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Blueberry Headband
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Blueberry Headband

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.3 436 reviews

Blueberry Headband

aka Blue Headband

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 37 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 436 reviews

Blueberry Headband

Several renditions of the Blueberry Headband hybrid are known to exist, which is unsurprising considering the popularity of its parent strains, but the original Blueberry Headband from NorCal’s Emerald Triangle Seeds is the most documented version. Rather than a simple cross of Headband and Blueberry, the ETS version combines ‘76 Blueberry, Emerald OG Kush, Cali Sour D, and Pre-98 Bubba Kush into a 50/50 indica-sativa hybrid that smells of diesel, berries and pepper. Growers can expect medium-tall, bushy plants with huge yields of highly resinous colas.  Blueberry Headband produces a hybrid-type high, with a nice cerebral rush and relaxing body effect.  

Effects

Show all

312 people reported 2498 effects
Happy 58%
Relaxed 52%
Euphoric 50%
Uplifted 48%
Energetic 31%
Stress 42%
Anxiety 34%
Depression 33%
Pain 30%
Headaches 15%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 16%
Dizzy 6%
Anxious 3%
Headache 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

436

more reviews
write a review

Find Blueberry Headband nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Blueberry Headband nearby.

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Lemon Skunk
Lemon Skunk
More happyLeafly flower for Laughing Buddha
Laughing Buddha
More talkativeLeafly flower for Strawberry Cough
Strawberry Cough
More arousingLeafly flower for Mob Boss
Mob Boss
More happyLeafly flower for Lemon Haze
Lemon Haze
More creativeLeafly flower for Tangerine Dream
Tangerine Dream
More creativeLeafly flower for Maui Wowie
Maui Wowie
More creativeLeafly flower for Double Tangie Banana
Double Tangie Banana
More arousing
search by similar

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Blueberry Headband
User uploaded image of Blueberry Headband
User uploaded image of Blueberry Headband
User uploaded image of Blueberry Headband
User uploaded image of Blueberry Headband
User uploaded image of Blueberry Headband
User uploaded image of Blueberry Headband
more photos

Found in

Preview for Cannabis strains for game day
Cannabis strains for game day

Lineage

First strain parent
Emerald OG
parent
Second strain parent
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
parent
Strain
Blueberry Headband
Strain child
Cotton Candy Cane
child

Products with Blueberry Headband

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Blueberry Headband nearby.

Good Reads

Show all

The 13 best cannabis strains for parties
The 13 best cannabis strains for parties
5 Bold Bluegrass Albums to Listen to While High
5 Bold Bluegrass Albums to Listen to While High
The Leafly Strain Reviews Hall of Fame: 2014 Year in Review Edition
The Leafly Strain Reviews Hall of Fame: 2014 Year in Review Edition

Most popular in