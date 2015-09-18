ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Blueberry Jack
Hybrid

63 reviews

Blueberry Jack

aka Blue Jack

Fruity
Minty
Herbal

Blueberry Jack
  • Fruity
  • Minty
  • Herbal

A cross of the legendary Jack Herer and DJ Short Blueberry, Blueberry Jack has something special to offer in both flavor and effect. Sweet, candied blueberry flavors come with the inhale while the earthy, piney exhale reminds you of its Jack heritage. A lively buzz typically dominates Blueberry Jack’s effect profile, with just enough physical relaxation to keep you grounded. Blueberry Jack offers an easy escape from stress and bad moods, keeping you positive and motivated throughout the day.

Effects

43 people reported effects
Relaxed 62%
Happy 58%
Euphoric 44%
Uplifted 41%
Creative 30%
Stress 39%
Depression 27%
Nausea 23%
Pain 23%
Anxiety 23%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 11%
Paranoid 9%
Anxious 4%
Headache 2%

Reviews

63

Similar strains

Photos

Lineage

DJ Short Blueberry
Jack Herer
Blueberry Jack

Most popular in