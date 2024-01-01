Blueberry Jam
Blueberry Jam is a indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blueberry and Honey Dew. Blueberry Jam is 30.8% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Esensia Proprietary, the average price of Blueberry Jam typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Blueberry Jam’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blueberry Jam, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
