stock photo similar to Blueberry Jam
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 30.8%CBD

Blueberry Jam

Blueberry Jam is a indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blueberry and Honey Dew. Blueberry Jam is 30.8% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Esensia Proprietary, the average price of Blueberry Jam typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Blueberry Jam’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blueberry Jam, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Blueberry Jam

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Blueberry Jam products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Blueberry Jam near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight