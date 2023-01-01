Blueberry Cupcake
Blueberry Cupcake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blueberry Muffin and Wedding Cake. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Blueberry Cupcake has a delicious flavor and aroma that resembles a blue raspberry slushie with hints of cheese and mint. It produces large and dense buds with purple and green colors and orange hairs. Blueberry Cupcake is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Blueberry Cupcake effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blueberry Cupcake when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, insomnia, and nausea. Bred by Hendrx Farms and grown by Sapphire Farms, Blueberry Cupcake features flavors like berry, cheese, and mint. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which gives it an earthy and fruity aroma. The average price of Blueberry Cupcake typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Blueberry Cupcake is also known as Superboof, a name given by grower Mobile Jay who selected a special variety of this strain. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blueberry Cupcake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Blueberry CupcakeOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Blueberry Cupcake products near you
Similar to Blueberry Cupcake near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—