HybridTHC 22%CBG 1%

Blueg

  • Blueg potency is higher THC than average.

Blueg is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blue Dream and Gorilla Glue. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Blueg is a potent and balanced strain that has a pungent, earthy, and fruity flavor and aroma. Blueg is 22% THC, making this strain a moderate choice for beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Blueg effects include feeling euphoric, focused, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blueg when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, stress, and anxiety. Bred by Equilibrium Genetics, Blueg features flavors like plum, menthol, and honey. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene. The average price of Blueg typically ranges from $35-$45 per eighth. Blueg has a cerebral and relaxing high that can boost your mood and appetite. This strain is best enjoyed during the day or when you need a balanced effect. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blueg, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Blueg strain effects

Reported by 1 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Hungry

Loading...

Focused

Loading...

Euphoric

