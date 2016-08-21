Blues, also known as “Livers,” is a famous hybrid strain in the U.K. Its origins are a well-kept secret, but many speculate Blues to be a unique phenotype of Sensi Seeds’ Skunk #1 from the 80’s. Those who have chanced upon this mysterious clone-only strain describe its effects as uplifting, long-lasting, and clear-headed. Blues plants are strong and resilient, growing large buds that give off a sweet berry aroma.
