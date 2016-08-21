ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

3.8 36 reviews

Blues

aka Livers, UK Blues

Calculated from 36 reviews

Blues, also known as “Livers,” is a famous hybrid strain in the U.K. Its origins are a well-kept secret, but many speculate Blues to be a unique phenotype of Sensi Seeds’ Skunk #1 from the 80’s. Those who have chanced upon this mysterious clone-only strain describe its effects as uplifting, long-lasting, and clear-headed. Blues plants are strong and resilient, growing large buds that give off a sweet berry aroma.

24 people reported 215 effects
Happy 66%
Relaxed 62%
Sleepy 45%
Talkative 45%
Uplifted 41%
Pain 29%
Stress 29%
Anxiety 29%
Depression 25%
Headaches 20%
Dry mouth 45%
Dizzy 12%
Dry eyes 12%
Paranoid 12%
Headache 8%

Lineage

Strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Strain
Blues

