Bogeyman
Bogeyman is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between MAC and White Nightmare. This strain is named after the mythical creature that lurks in the shadows and scares children, but don’t let that frighten you. Bogeyman is a friendly and uplifting strain that can help you overcome your fears and enjoy life more. Bogeyman is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Bogeyman effects include happiness, creativity, and relaxation. Medical marijuana patients often choose Bogeyman when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Bred by Nature’s Grace and Wellness, Bogeyman features flavors like citrus, earthy, and skunk. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Bogeyman typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. If you are looking for a strain that can boost your mood, spark your imagination, and soothe your nerves, Bogeyman might be your new best friend. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bogeyman, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to BogeymanOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Bogeyman products near you
Similar to Bogeyman near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—