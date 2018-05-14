ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Bona Dea, also known as The Good Goddess, is a cross of Northern Lights, Black Domina, and Afghani. Created by Vision Seeds, this trio of classic strains comes together to create a resilient and resinous CBD-rich flower with enticing aromatic qualities. The smell and aroma are spicy and peppery, while the effects are lush and sedative. This 1:1 CBD strain is an excellent choice for consumers trying to mute stress and encourage rest.  

Avatar for jo199
Member since 2018
Moderate yield and one of the most relaxing with zero anxiety. Prune it well to push the bud development up and keep from having too many bud sites, which otherwise will be far too many and small. Gave about 80g in 18 weeks, with wonderful trim for butter. Excellent medical plant.
Relaxed
Avatar for smokeyd97
Member since 2018
Very relaxing. I was able to focus and get things done without feeling stress and had a smile on my face. Would have rated 4 stars but the way it hit me was very random. About instantly after smoking I felt it but it wasn't until like 30 minutes later that it hit again but totally different and stro...
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedRelaxedSleepy
