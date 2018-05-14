Bona Dea, also known as The Good Goddess, is a cross of Northern Lights, Black Domina, and Afghani. Created by Vision Seeds, this trio of classic strains comes together to create a resilient and resinous CBD-rich flower with enticing aromatic qualities. The smell and aroma are spicy and peppery, while the effects are lush and sedative. This 1:1 CBD strain is an excellent choice for consumers trying to mute stress and encourage rest.
Strain spotlight
