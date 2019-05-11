ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Bonkers was created by crossing a Lemon Tree mother and a Cookies and Cream F2 father. The result is a fruity strain with a creamy lemon flavor profile that erupts from beautiful lime green buds. The experience makes for a smooth buzz that is toned down in intensity. If you’re a fan of lemon-packed strains, give this lemon cream dessert a try.

3 1/2 Stars Can't remember why I picked up an eighth of Bonkers but at some pointe I evidently did. Bonkers doesn't smell too strong and it grinds up decently. I use a vaporizer and it is fairly smooth and not harsh when inhaling. slow, steady drags tend to work the best. The high you get from Bonk...
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Very pleasant experience. A balanced head and body feel. Focused and relaxed. No anxiety or paranoia. Great for a later afternoon or evening smoke to bring you down from a day at work. Helped alienate soreness in the muscles. I Liked it so much I went back and got another eighth.
EuphoricRelaxed
Lemon Tree
Cookies and Cream
