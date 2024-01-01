stock photo similar to Sha-Boink
Hybrid

Sha-Boink

Sha-Boink is a hybrid weed strain bred by Exotic Genetix and made from a cross of Bonkers x Gary Poppins. This strain has a layered palate that blends notes of tart berries, earth, and pine, and offers a robust uplifting effect. Sha-Boink grows into bauble-like buds in tones of hunter green, royal purple, and maroon. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sha-Boink, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

