Booger may not have an appetizing name, but a look at this hybrid’s genetics may be all the convincing you need to give this strain a try: Strawberry Cough combines with Bubba Kush to create a balanced effect that walks the line between physical relaxation and cerebral energy. This Colorado native introduces itself with a sweet berry and sour skunk aroma while earthy, hashy flavors are detected on the exhale. With uplifting and calming effects, Booger uncoils stress and worry while encouraging a more lighthearted outlook on life (because seriously, you’re consuming a strain called “Booger”).
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
49
nickrazza
AkaTeddd
lenzel
GeminiGoddess
Smokindiesel24v
Find Booger nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Booger nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Booger
Hang tight. We're looking for Booger nearby.