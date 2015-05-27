ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.7 49 reviews

Booger

Calculated from 49 reviews

Booger

Booger may not have an appetizing name, but a look at this hybrid’s genetics may be all the convincing you need to give this strain a try: Strawberry Cough combines with Bubba Kush to create a balanced effect that walks the line between physical relaxation and cerebral energy. This Colorado native introduces itself with a sweet berry and sour skunk aroma while earthy, hashy flavors are detected on the exhale. With uplifting and calming effects, Booger uncoils stress and worry while encouraging a more lighthearted outlook on life (because seriously, you’re consuming a strain called “Booger”).

Effects

31 people reported 214 effects
Happy 58%
Energetic 45%
Uplifted 45%
Creative 41%
Focused 41%
Depression 25%
Pain 25%
Anxiety 25%
Stress 22%
Fatigue 19%
Dry mouth 9%
Paranoid 9%
Anxious 6%
Headache 6%
Dry eyes 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

49

Avatar for nickrazza
Member since 2014
Very dense, sweet, sticky, skunky nugs. Darker leaves, but bright trich's blanket the buds. Satisfying, appealing aroma isn't matched, but yet accompanied by a sweet taste. That of fruity pebbles, or sherbert. Head high is minimal at first, with the heaviness being that of the indica. From head to ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for AkaTeddd
Member since 2014
Picked up @ SWELL Farmacy in Youngtown,AZ Great stain don't let the name fool these are some GREAT BOOGER's to Indulge in! Booger Strawberry Cough with the Pre-98 Bubba is amazing! Smell's of Strawberry's w Coffee earthy undertones. Bottom line smell's amazing. The first taste WOW Medium Strawberr...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for lenzel
Member since 2015
Tried it again through a small pipe and wow I am impressed. This is for sure a must have for being in public or wanting to be functional and relaxed. It also makes me crazy horny.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for GeminiGoddess
Member since 2017
Booger Flower from Swell 😍 sweet grapefruit scent and yummy taste. you can see the 'red hairs' in the buds similar to it's mama Strawberry Cough and it has the yummy sweet taste that Purps and OGs give like it's papa BuBa kush. It was labeled as Sativa which I never by... but it was so yummy one gr...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyUplifted
Avatar for Smokindiesel24v
Member since 2015
Some really great medication. I picked booger to write the review on but I could easy write a review on any strain they have. Every bud has its own uniqeness. Unlike all the other dispensaries that have a bunch of the same boo boo make sure you go to swell farmacy so you can see for yourself.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyTalkative
Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Strawberry Cough
parent
Second strain parent
Bubba Kush
parent
Strain
Booger

