- Peppery
- Citrus
- Herbal
Donkey Butter by Exotic Genetix is a vivid naming of a pungent phenotype. Created from a Grease Monkey mother and a Triple OG father, this strain comes loaded with loud fuel-forward aromas intermixed with a fragrant dose of forest and earth. Donkey Butter is a heavy producer and expresses dark leaves with deep colors. This funky flower leans toward sedation, weighing heavy on the limbs and relaxing the mind. Its physical and mental dullness can blunt stress, pain, and the pangs of daily living.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
34
Find Donkey Butter nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Donkey Butter nearby.
Similar strains
Lineage
Products with Donkey Butter
Hang tight. We're looking for Donkey Butter nearby.