Indica

Donkey Butter

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Citrus
Herbal

CalmingEnergizing

Donkey Butter
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Herbal

Donkey Butter by Exotic Genetix is a vivid naming of a pungent phenotype. Created from a Grease Monkey mother and a Triple OG father, this strain comes loaded with loud fuel-forward aromas intermixed with a fragrant dose of forest and earth. Donkey Butter is a heavy producer and expresses dark leaves with deep colors. This funky flower leans toward sedation, weighing heavy on the limbs and relaxing the mind. Its physical and mental dullness can blunt stress, pain, and the pangs of daily living.

Effects

23 people reported 169 effects
Happy 69%
Relaxed 65%
Euphoric 39%
Sleepy 39%
Creative 26%
Stress 47%
Pain 43%
Depression 34%
Anxiety 26%
Headaches 21%
Dry mouth 30%
Anxious 13%
Dry eyes 13%
Dizzy 4%
Paranoid 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

34

Lineage

Strain parent
Grease Monkey
parent
Strain
Donkey Butter

