Solomon Grundy
Solomon Grundy is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between MAC and Bruce Banner. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Solomon Grundy is a strain that produces a potent and euphoric high, with enhanced creativity and mood. Solomon Grundy has a skunky and earthy flavor and aroma, with hints of citrus and diesel. Solomon Grundy is 21.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Solomon Grundy effects include feeling uplifted, happy, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Solomon Grundy when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and pain. Bred by Dark Horse Genetics, Solomon Grundy features flavors like skunk, earthy, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which contributes to the relaxing and sedating properties of the strain. The average price of Solomon Grundy typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Solomon Grundy is a potent strain that can deliver a balanced high that stimulates the mind and soothes the body. Solomon Grundy is best enjoyed in the afternoon or evening, as it can enhance mood and creativity. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Solomon Grundy, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Solomon GrundyOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Solomon Grundy products near you
Similar to Solomon Grundy near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—