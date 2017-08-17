ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Strawberry OG (not to be confused with OG Strawberry) is the product of a laborious search for stable strawberry flavor mixed against Bruce Banner’s exceptional structure, yield, and early flowering schedule. This hybrid, clone-only strain blends the upbeat sedation of SFV OG with Bruce Banner’s OG Kush body and Strawberry Diesel mind to create a hybrid wonder of physical and mental effects. Anticipate a euphoric and relaxing aura that does deter physical activity, but unleashes the mind, offering a spacey, creative tint to everyday hobbies. 

35 people reported 260 effects
Happy 68%
Relaxed 57%
Euphoric 48%
Hungry 42%
Uplifted 37%
Depression 37%
Stress 28%
Anxiety 25%
Pain 22%
Fatigue 17%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 14%
Anxious 5%
Dizzy 5%
Paranoid 5%

Lineage

First strain parent
SFV OG
parent
Second strain parent
Bruce Banner
parent
Strain
Strawberry OG

