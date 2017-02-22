BSC is a hybrid that follows in the footsteps of its GSC parent, but is named for the youth scouting group's male equivalant. With potent effects that hug the mind and body in tranquil euphoria, BSC introduces deep, heavy relaxation throughout the body, but not before making your head reel with calm and happy thoughts. The cerebral buzz tapers down into a foggy haze, helping you abandon worries and slide into a low-key afternoon or a restful night’s sleep. Putting your nose in a jar of BSC is like stealing a smell from the cookie jar, as sweet, earthy aromas burst forth with subtle notes of woody pine.