ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. BSC
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of BSC

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.6 53 reviews

BSC

aka Boy Scout, Boy Scout Cookies

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 53 reviews

BSC

BSC is a hybrid that follows in the footsteps of its GSC parent, but is named for the youth scouting group's male equivalant. With potent effects that hug the mind and body in tranquil euphoria, BSC introduces deep, heavy relaxation throughout the body, but not before making your head reel with calm and happy thoughts. The cerebral buzz tapers down into a foggy haze, helping you abandon worries and slide into a low-key afternoon or a restful night’s sleep. Putting your nose in a jar of BSC is like stealing a smell from the cookie jar, as sweet, earthy aromas burst forth with subtle notes of woody pine.

Effects

Show all

31 people reported 297 effects
Happy 77%
Relaxed 74%
Euphoric 54%
Hungry 41%
Uplifted 41%
Depression 45%
Stress 45%
Pain 38%
Anxiety 38%
Lack of appetite 25%
Dry mouth 45%
Dry eyes 16%
Anxious 6%
Dizzy 6%
Headache 6%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

53

write a review

Find BSC nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry BSC nearby.

Photos

Show all

Products with BSC

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for BSC nearby.

Most popular in