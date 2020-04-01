Celebrating one of the UK’s most famous strains, Bubba Cheese Auto crosses UK Cheese with Bubba Kush and a ruderalis, allowing growers to quickly produce a stinky autoflowering treat. The strain possesses a pungent aroma of ripe fruit and blue cheese that’s accompanied by a long-lasting high. With two famous strains in the mix, Bubba Cheese Auto is a great addition to autoflowering genetics.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
2
Find Bubba Cheese Auto nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Bubba Cheese Auto nearby.
Lineage
Products with Bubba Cheese Auto
Hang tight. We're looking for Bubba Cheese Auto nearby.