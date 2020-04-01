ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Bubba Cheese Auto
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Bubba Cheese Auto
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.5 2 reviews

Bubba Cheese Auto

Bubba Cheese Auto

Celebrating one of the UK’s most famous strains, Bubba Cheese Auto crosses UK Cheese with Bubba Kush and a ruderalis, allowing growers to quickly produce a stinky autoflowering treat. The strain possesses a pungent aroma of ripe fruit and blue cheese that’s accompanied by a long-lasting high. With two famous strains in the mix, Bubba Cheese Auto is a great addition to autoflowering genetics.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

2

Show all

Avatar for Mrmaryjane92
Member since 2015
A dank strain that left me relaxed while leaving me mentally focused
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedGigglyHappyRelaxed
write a review

Find Bubba Cheese Auto nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Bubba Cheese Auto nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
UK Cheese
parent
Second strain parent
Bubba Kush
parent
Strain
Bubba Cheese Auto

Products with Bubba Cheese Auto

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Bubba Cheese Auto nearby.