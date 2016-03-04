Bubbalicious reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Bubbalicious.
Bubbalicious strain effects
Reported by 74 real people like you
Bubbalicious strain helps with
- 39% of people say it helps with Stress
- 35% of people say it helps with Depression
- 32% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Bubbalicious reviews
M........0
March 4, 2016
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
I have 40+ years experience growing and using cannabis, a masters degree in agri/horticulture from MSU and will break each review down as follows from my own personal experience with seeds or clones obtained directly from the original breeders: I obtained seeds directly from Nirvana and although this strain is good in it's own way, I don't think it is anything like the original it is supposed to duplicate, original Bubblegum. I'm from the area close to where Bubblegum supposedly originated from and although I can't be 100% sure what I thought was original Bubblegum, actually is, I can say that this is nothing like my experience with Bubblegum in any way and one major trait that makes me believe I have had original Bubblegum is that it actually smells like bubblegum and Nirvana's Bubblicious does not. USE; It has a nice balanced hybrid effect. It's not going to make you want to clean your house but it also won't put you to sleep. It's in the "all day smoke" class. Good for mild effects, like making you calm and relaxed while still allowing you to fully function. Great for depression, anxiety, PTSD and any need for an uplifting happy feeling. The look smell and taste are all good but nothing noteworthy. Has an earthy, chocolate, vanilla taste that smokes smooth. GROW; Indoors, it is ready around 8-9 weeks, depending on your particular liking. It blooms quick in the first 4-5 weeks and stops a week or two before the trichomes ripen so it is crucial to use a good scope to determine the harvest time. Outdoors; At 42*N, she was ready on Oct. 4 but again basically stopped growing in early Sept. even though she wasn't mature. I also had something I have never seen before happen to this plant and that is the fungal attack of all of the fan leaves but none of the buds. I'm only assuming it was fungal because I never actually saw anything except a healthy plant at 5 weeks of flowering and than a plant with all the fan leaves dead and almost white, not from anything on them, but just all dead and light tan. Although I can't be certain as to the reason for the death of all the fan leaves, I am certain it affected the total yield and therefore, will not be growing outdoors again. This is another reason that I don't think this is anything like the original Bubblegum, because it was well known for its mold resistance.
G........d
January 12, 2016
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Awesome strain great for taking away the pain, stress, and tension. Tastes good too and lots of crystals!
c........l
July 23, 2016
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Uplifted
Finally! This strain is on Leafly! I suffer from IBS Big time! This stuff is great for pain relief specifically in the abdomen region. it heals more than that but for my purposes it's fantastic for what I suffer. This gets rid of the pain entirely and brings me into another galaxy! Both the medical and the high effects of the high feel as though they are based from the center of the body and work outwards. which would be why you feel kind of wobbly on this one when walking if you smoke enough. Great flavor! Enhanced even more in a bong you would not believe!
E........c
April 29, 2017
Focused
Happy
Hungry
Sleepy
Finally, I have intractable Mesial Temporal Epilespsy with flairs in the insula/ Meaning I get complex partial seizures , lots of them. I usually spend 1/2 part of the month in heavy seizure activity, clusters every 30 minutes or so, some days better than others . I have been seizure free for a month smoking and eating perfectly cured bubblicious . It has also been very much a seizure free 30 days , just little auras here and there. Can't wait to confess to My MD that I quit the meds late February 😜 Bubblicious is very medical, highly recommend high CBD THC hybrid 😳🙌
b........r
January 8, 2016
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Easy to grow and what a great harvest. The crystals on these buds are out of this world. Very good high and taste just like its name. Can't go wrong this strain.
d........s
August 8, 2016
Aroused
Relaxed
Just completed a round of Nirvana autoflowers (Bubbleicious, Blueberry Kush, Jock Horror, Northern Lights & Lemon OG Haze) & here is the info for Bubbleicious AF. Grown in CANNA coco with CANNA nutrients (Start, A&B, Zym, Rhizo, PK 13/14, Boost) in 2L airpots. ViparSpectra R900 LED in 4'x2' grow box. •Strain: Nirvana Bubbleicious AF • Height 41" • Wet weight = 348g • Dry weight = 70g • 62 days to finish from seed • Sativa-pheno with super airy buds I use a vaporizer only and the taste is very mild. Slightly sweet with a distinct aftertaste of pink bubblegum. I was shocked to taste it, because I really didn't think it would have a bubblegum-y flavor! Effect is calming/soothing/relaxing on its own (I prefer to combine strains). Could have gone another 7-14 days and become really stoney, but the effect is good for me. Quality strain, although I would have preferred a denser bud structure. Definitely happy to have more seeds for this strain, I think it's going to be great for edibles and to mix with any strain that features an earthy or fuel-y flavor profile (like the 'hash plant X dog shit' I have. I'd like to give it 3.5 stars, but if I have to choose, I'm going with 3. Solid strain, great yield (despite pheno) in 2 months, but would consider this nice to have once in awhile, not a staple in the rotation.
g........0
November 10, 2015
So far this nirvana seed pack is awesome the buds are forearm size and plentiful. Great smelling plants going to be a yielder for sure. ..LST and topping many big forearm size budz. .growing with our Wonder Woman and Crystal. ..great medicine there can't wait for them to dry but then only a taste till a cure for our meds
h........n
December 9, 2017
Great taste, cotton mouth was pretty annoying, I have to agree the crystals are phenomenal! Only down side I have is the paranoid part for the first 15 minutes it kinda messes with ya but then it mellows out! Stay lit fam jam