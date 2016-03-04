Bubbalicious
Bubbalicious effects are mostly calming.
Bubbalicious potency is higher THC than average.
Bubbalicious (not to be confused with Wonka’s Bubblaicious) is Nirvana Seeds’ rendition of the classic Indiana Bubble Gum. Refined in the Netherlands since the 1990s, Bubbalicious captures the signature bubble gum flavor that first lent this hybrid widespread notoriety. Sometimes, Bubbalicious will even take on a pink hue that further justifies its naming. Potent and relaxing, Bubbalicious offers full-body effects that soothe tension and stress even in seasoned THC veterans.
Bubbalicious strain effects
Bubbalicious strain helps with
- 39% of people say it helps with Stress
- 35% of people say it helps with Depression
- 32% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
