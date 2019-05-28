ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Mango Sapphire
Hybrid

4.7 15 reviews

Mango Sapphire

Mango Sapphire

Bred by Humboldt Seed Organization, Mango Sapphire is a complex indica-dominant cross with Bubba’s Gift, OG Kush, and Afghan genetics. Dense green buds contrast beautifully with its stark white trichomes and orange pistils. Mango Sapphire is deliciously fruity in aroma and flavor, with notes of exotic fruits like coconut, mango, and citrus.

Lineage

Bubba's Gift
Afghan Kush
Mango Sapphire

