Bred by Humboldt Seed Organization, Mango Sapphire is a complex indica-dominant cross with Bubba’s Gift, OG Kush, and Afghan genetics. Dense green buds contrast beautifully with its stark white trichomes and orange pistils. Mango Sapphire is deliciously fruity in aroma and flavor, with notes of exotic fruits like coconut, mango, and citrus.
