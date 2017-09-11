ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Buckeye Purple
Buckeye Purple

Buckeye Purple

Buckeye Purple by Melvanetics is an indica-dominant cross of heavy genetics. Created by breeding Gorilla Grape and Granddaddy Purple, this beautiful cross produces pink and purple colas that reek of sweet floral terpenes. Buckeye Purple is known for its deep relaxation and leaden couchlock, as well as its reasonable flowering time of approximately 7 to 8 weeks.

Goddessmom333
Member since 2016
Taste like Skittles and you definitely feel the rainbow. Great for examining the headspace that only a true couch lock strain can give you
HungryRelaxedSleepy
hunter9231
Member since 2016
Sweet goddesses, thank you! • What. A. Treat. • 💣 This delectable 🍇 grapey, diesely delight is so 👌🏻refreshing, new + bold to me — i ❤️her! With the good, ‘ol granddaddy behind it all, you could never expect otherwise, but def does not disappoint on this Friday, 4.20p, after a hard, long week! ...
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedTingly
mzty412
Member since 2017
Taste like fruity pebbles and its very relaxing enjoyed this strain
FocusedHappy
alext813
Member since 2017
Great , heavy, tasting purp with a very pungent sour aroma and taste.
EuphoricFocusedRelaxedSleepyUplifted
ceosgme
Member since 2016
Nice Heady High, Delecious Draw, Mild on the Lungs.
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Granddaddy Purple
Buckeye Purple
Black Magic
