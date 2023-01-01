Buckin Runtz
Buckin Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Jet-A and Runtz. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Buckin Runtz is known to have a THC content of around 20%, making this strain a versatile choice suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Exotic Genetix, Buckin Runtz features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Buckin Runtz typically ranges from $12-$16 per gram. We are still learning about Buckin Runtzs effects, flavors, and medical uses. If youve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Buckin Runtz, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
