  Buddha Tahoe
Indica

4.4 102 reviews

Buddha Tahoe

aka Buddha Tahoe OG, Buddha Tahoe OG Kush

Buddha Tahoe

Buddha Tahoe is what you get when Big Buddha Seeds reverses Cali Connection’s Tahoe OG Kush to create their own rendition of this indica staple. Like its OG ancestors, Buddha Tahoe maintains a zesty lemon and earthy hash aroma typical of kush varieties. Potent and long-lasting, Buddha Tahoe launches you into to the highest level of cerebral euphoria which won this strain 3rd place in the 2011 High Times Cannabis Cup.

Effects

71 people reported 630 effects
Relaxed 83%
Happy 60%
Euphoric 47%
Uplifted 43%
Sleepy 28%
Pain 36%
Stress 35%
Depression 32%
Insomnia 25%
Anxiety 23%
Dry mouth 28%
Dry eyes 11%
Dizzy 8%
Anxious 7%
Headache 5%

Reviews

102

Lineage

Strain parent
Tahoe OG Kush
parent
Strain
Buddha Tahoe

New Strains Alert: Buddha Tahoe, Skunk Dawg, Cerebro Haze, Maui Pineapple Chunk, and More
