Burning Desire

From Gage Green Genetics’ Grape Stomper collection, Burning Desire is a cross of White Fire and Grape Stomper OG. Expect dense buds with glistening trichomes and dense calyxes in a traditional OG Kush bud structure. Terpenes put out the delicious grape aroma alongside a chem gas influence and potent high that hits immediately.

Strain spotlight

Lineage

First strain parent
Grape Stomper OG
parent
Second strain parent
White Fire OG
parent
Strain
Burning Desire

