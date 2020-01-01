From Gage Green Genetics’ Grape Stomper collection, Burning Desire is a cross of White Fire and Grape Stomper OG. Expect dense buds with glistening trichomes and dense calyxes in a traditional OG Kush bud structure. Terpenes put out the delicious grape aroma alongside a chem gas influence and potent high that hits immediately.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
No Reviews
Find Burning Desire nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Burning Desire nearby.
Lineage
Products with Burning Desire
Hang tight. We're looking for Burning Desire nearby.