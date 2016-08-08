Cabbage Patch is a sativa-dominant hybrid that combines Cherry Pie and Durban Poison genetics. The resulting buds are sweet, earthy and have hints of fruit flavors. Cabbage Patch delivers uplifting effects that are great for social settings and are known to spark creativity and laughter while relaxing muscle pains.
