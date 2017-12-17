ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.6 14 reviews

Cackleberry

Cackleberry

Cackleberry by Greenpoint Seeds is a fuel-driven, fruit-forward hybrid that offers consumers potency in both aroma and effect. It was created by crossing Cherry Diesel (Cherry OG x Turbo Diesel) and Stardawg. This combination compounds the cherry cough syrup, ammonia, and fuel aromas of Cherry Diesel against the deep chemical and fuel aromas of Stardawg. Greenpoint Seeds set out to improve upon the base genetics of this strain, and Cackleberry hits the mark. Its fruity terpenes and powerful euphoric buzz make it a worthwhile addition to any smoke circle. 

Reviews

14

Avatar for CocoHarlow
Member since 2017
Well cackle my berries! I LOVE this strain! I am simultaneously sad that my local dispensary is almost out, and happy I snagged myself a couple more grams before it was ALL gone. Taste is mostly citrus and berry up front with a sweet, piney, earthy back note. Smoke is smooth, and even though this ...
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for NL7
Member since 2016
Just da way it looked wit that purple color with white and orange hairs; I knew i had to buy it. smoked it and it feels so good. time feels to slow down...defintly make me get da giggles for sure. really good strain and da taste does hav a hint of berry/grape. dis also helps if u hav trouble talking...
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for -Tulian-
Member since 2019
Awful day at work. I get home. 5 hits. 20 min to the effects kick in. Happy, uplifted, and lazer eye focus, i don’t feel dizziness, paranoia or anxiety, at the contrary i feel in a sort way a happy-calmness that takes all anxiety. Very strong head high in deed, mild of eye dryness ( got drops no big...
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappySleepy
Avatar for Christampee
Member since 2018
Good for the day. Good for inflammation, so for me as an asthma sufferer is pretty good. Good for hanging out.
HappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for TheBLUEMagician
Member since 2018
It lifts you up so fast, you even forgot the transition because went so fast. Makes you happy, in a can do mood, elevated and light on your feet. 5 STARS well deserved, on the aroma and taste alone of citronele was delicious.
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Lineage

Cherry OG
Stardawg
Cackleberry

