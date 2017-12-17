Cackleberry by Greenpoint Seeds is a fuel-driven, fruit-forward hybrid that offers consumers potency in both aroma and effect. It was created by crossing Cherry Diesel (Cherry OG x Turbo Diesel) and Stardawg. This combination compounds the cherry cough syrup, ammonia, and fuel aromas of Cherry Diesel against the deep chemical and fuel aromas of Stardawg. Greenpoint Seeds set out to improve upon the base genetics of this strain, and Cackleberry hits the mark. Its fruity terpenes and powerful euphoric buzz make it a worthwhile addition to any smoke circle.
