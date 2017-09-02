Cadillac Purple is a heavy indica strain that is popular among users seeking true body relaxation and pain relief without the spacey cerebral effects common to more sativa-heavy hybrids. Depending on tolerance, this strain can be a bit of a “creeper,” but when its effects do hit, they tend to be calming, body-soothing, and may lead to some restful sleep. Buds are deep greens with plenty of purple, making for some very pretty flowers. The aroma, too, is pleasant – mild and like a sweet perfume.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
145
BigAlDin
yondeezy
Scribzilla
mrmozaffari
only1empire
Find Cadillac Purple nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Cadillac Purple nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Cadillac Purple
Hang tight. We're looking for Cadillac Purple nearby.