  Cadillac Purple
Indica

4.2 145 reviews

Cadillac Purple

Cadillac Purple

Cadillac Purple is a heavy indica strain that is popular among users seeking true body relaxation and pain relief without the spacey cerebral effects common to more sativa-heavy hybrids. Depending on tolerance, this strain can be a bit of a “creeper,” but when its effects do hit, they tend to be calming, body-soothing, and may lead to some restful sleep. Buds are deep greens with plenty of purple, making for some very pretty flowers. The aroma, too, is pleasant – mild and like a sweet perfume.

Effects

96 people reported 779 effects
Relaxed 82%
Sleepy 56%
Happy 48%
Euphoric 40%
Hungry 28%
Stress 46%
Pain 45%
Insomnia 39%
Anxiety 29%
Depression 21%
Dry mouth 39%
Dry eyes 15%
Paranoid 6%
Anxious 3%
Dizzy 3%

Reviews

145

BigAlDin
Member since 2011
Tried some Purple Cadillac wax from Elemental Wellness in SJC. Pretty good medicine for PTSD, Anxiety, and Pain. No complaints about the smooth taste. It does seem to be a bit of a creeper, and I wound up probably taking one hit too many due to my impatience, but that's okay. It's part of the le...
Reported feelings
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed
yondeezy
Member since 2011
Green Door's GDP variant hit the spot. In fact, it hit all the spots. The great indica body buzz felt like a full body massage all over my body. The body buzz started out like a full on shoulder rub, then it just spread everywhere else on my body. This is very relaxed & calming and my brain for t...
Reported feelings
Reported
feelings
GigglySleepy
Scribzilla
Member since 2016
Dispensary: Desert Rose One of the most complex strains in all aspects from color and smoke straight down to the effects upon consumption. Words don't do it justice in my opinion.. best way to understand is just to find some and smoke it for yourself. It's like licking Wonka wallpaper, inhale/ex...
Reported feelings
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
mrmozaffari
Member since 2015
So far this is one of the best indica strains i have ever smoked. Very good strain for insomnia so the best time to smoke it is 30 minutes or an hour before going to bed. Make sure you have a glass of water next to you cause it makes you thirsty. Before it brings you a nice calm sleep(talking about ...
Reported feelings
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
only1empire
Member since 2014
This shit right here is my new favorite strain!!! Great taste, heavenly smell, very sedative and relaxing couch-lock body high!! The head high is very chill and soothing!! Gave me the munchies, made me laugh a lot, but my favorite part, was the body-tingling pain-free feeling!!
Reported feelings
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
The Black
parent
Second strain parent
Purple Urkle
parent
Strain
Cadillac Purple
Strain child
Cadillac Cookies
child

