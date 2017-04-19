ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.6 7 reviews

Cali Jack

Cali Jack

Cali Jack by Medicanna Seeds is a potent union of polar opposites. Jack Herer, the sativa-dominant king of clear-minded motivation, comes together with Pre-98 Bubba Kush, a classic West Coast indica dynamo with a heavy body and laidback demeanor, to form a strain with powerful and unique properties. Exhibiting stimulating cerebral effects coupled with a body-heavy indica punch, Cali Jack can help relieve migraines, nausea, anxiety, and fibromyalgia symptoms.  

Reviews

7

Lineage

First strain parent
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Jack Herer
parent
Strain
Cali Jack

