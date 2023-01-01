Candied Lemons
Candied Lemons is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Pie and Larry OG. This strain is named after the sweet and sour candy, and it has a zesty and tangy flavor with hints of citrus and cream. Candied Lemons is 20-28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Candied Lemons effects include euphoria, relaxation, and hunger. Medical marijuana patients often choose Candied Lemons when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, inflammation, and mood swings. Bred by Skunk House Genetics, Candied Lemons features flavors like lemon, sweet, and sour. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Candied Lemons typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is perfect for those looking for a refreshing and uplifting treat that can help them feel happy and energized. Candied Lemons is also known for its frosty buds that are caked in trichomes and sprinkled with unique terpenes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Candied Lemons, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
