stock photo similar to Candy Queen
HybridTHC 15%CBD

Candy Queen

Candy Queen is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Candy Kush and Space Queen. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Candy Queen has a unique flavor profile of candied apples and sweet cherry, counterbalanced by more tame earthy notes. Candy Queen is 14.84% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners. Leafly customers tell us Candy Queen effects include feeling happy, giggly, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Candy Queen when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and anxiety. Bred by Falcanna, Candy Queen features flavors like sweet, apple, and lime. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which is often associated with a fruity aroma. The average price of Candy Queen typically ranges from $25-$35 per eighth. Candy Queen is a rare and exotic strain that will invigorate your mind and body with a euphoric high. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Candy Queen, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Candy Queen

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Candy Queen products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Candy Queen near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Candy Queen strain reviews1

Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight