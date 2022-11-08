Captain Crunch
Captain Crunch effects are mostly energizing.
Captain Crunch potency is higher THC than average.
Captain Crunch is a indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between OG Kush and Kushberry. Bred by Exotic Genetix, Captain Crunch is 15% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers]. Leafly customers tell us Captain Crunch effects make them feel euphoric, tingly, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Captain Crunch when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, stress, and anxiety. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is myrcene. Captain Crunch features an aroma and flavor profile of lavender, skunk, and berries. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Captain Crunch, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Captain Crunch sensations
Captain Crunch helps with
- 47% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 23% of people say it helps with Pain
- 23% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
