Indica

4.2 165 reviews

Kushberry

Kushberry

Kushberry is the perfect blend of two West Coast flavors, Blueberry from Oregon and the OG Kush from LA. The exotic flavor doesn’t rival its strength; it is one of DNA Genetics strongest strains. Kushberry is known for relieving painsleeplessness, and appetite loss.

118 people reported 913 effects
Relaxed 57%
Happy 46%
Euphoric 44%
Hungry 34%
Sleepy 34%
Stress 46%
Pain 42%
Anxiety 35%
Insomnia 33%
Depression 28%
Dry mouth 29%
Dry eyes 24%
Dizzy 4%
Headache 4%
Paranoid 4%

Lineage

First strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Kushberry

