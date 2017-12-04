Kushberry is the perfect blend of two West Coast flavors, Blueberry from Oregon and the OG Kush from LA. The exotic flavor doesn’t rival its strength; it is one of DNA Genetics strongest strains. Kushberry is known for relieving pain, sleeplessness, and appetite loss.
