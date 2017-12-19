ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. CBD Blue Shark
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of CBD Blue Shark

Hybrid

4.5 29 reviews

CBD Blue Shark

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 8 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 29 reviews

CBD Blue Shark

CBD Blue Shark by Barney’s Farm is a flavorful 1:1 CBD/THC cross of CBD Shark and Blue Cheese. These strains come together to offer consumers THC and CBD contents of 6.5%, which may help to reduce inflammation while improving mood and alleviating stress. CBD Blue Shark has a complex floral bouquet that contains hints of jasmine, berry, and cheese, making it a unique and challenging flavor palate. If growing this strain, note that it typically takes about 9 weeks to finish flowering.

 

Effects

Show all

23 people reported 203 effects
Relaxed 100%
Happy 60%
Uplifted 56%
Focused 39%
Sleepy 26%
Inflammation 47%
Pain 47%
Stress 47%
Depression 34%
Anxiety 34%
Dry eyes 17%
Dry mouth 17%
Dizzy 8%
Anxious 4%
Headache 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

29

write a review

Find CBD Blue Shark nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry CBD Blue Shark nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Lineage

First strain parent
CBD Shark
parent
Second strain parent
Blue Cheese
parent
Strain
CBD Blue Shark

Products with CBD Blue Shark

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for CBD Blue Shark nearby.

Good reads

Show all

Leafly’s Faves 2017: Flower
Leafly’s Faves 2017: Flower

Most popular in