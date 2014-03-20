- Citrus
- Peppery
- Herbal
Blue Cheese is an indica cross created by crossing a Blueberry male with an original U.K. Cheese (a Skunk #1 phenotype) female. The sweet and savory smells of berry and blue cheese combine to create a creamy, unique flavor reminiscent of the original Cheese. The heavy effects will help you feel relaxed at the end of the day and can provide relief for muscle spasms, pain, and stress.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
2,576
Find Blue Cheese nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Blue Cheese nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Lineage
Grow info
Products with Blue Cheese
Hang tight. We're looking for Blue Cheese nearby.