Indica

4.2 2576 reviews

Blue Cheese

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Citrus
Peppery
Herbal

Calculated from 61 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 2576 reviews

Blue Cheese
  • Citrus
  • Peppery
  • Herbal

Blue Cheese is an indica cross created by crossing a Blueberry male with an original U.K. Cheese (a Skunk #1 phenotype) female. The sweet and savory smells of berry and blue cheese combine to create a creamy, unique flavor reminiscent of the original Cheese. The heavy effects will help you feel relaxed at the end of the day and can provide relief for muscle spasms, pain, and stress.

Effects

1816 people reported 13987 effects
Relaxed 61%
Happy 55%
Euphoric 52%
Sleepy 37%
Uplifted 35%
Stress 41%
Pain 31%
Anxiety 29%
Insomnia 25%
Depression 24%
Dry mouth 37%
Dry eyes 21%
Dizzy 8%
Paranoid 5%
Headache 5%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

2,576

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
UK Cheese
parent
Second strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Strain
Blue Cheese
First strain child
CBD Blue Shark
child
Second strain child
Triple Cheese
child

Grow info

indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Blue Cheese

