  3. CBD Shark
Indica

4.4 97 reviews

CBD Shark

aka CBD Shark Shock

CBD Shark

CBD Shark is an 80/20 indica-dominant cannabis strain that offers an equal ratio of THC and CBD, a cannabinoid combination that helps patients treat an array of symptoms like pain, anxiety, and inflammation without the overly intoxicating effects induced by many high-THC strains. This clear-headed hybrid descends from a Shark Shock indica, but as for its second parent, we can only be sure that it was some high-CBD variety. Its aroma is comprised of sweet notes of fruit accented by subtle hints of garlic and herb.

Effects

Relaxed 75%
Happy 41%
Focused 35%
Sleepy 30%
Euphoric 21%
Pain 44%
Stress 44%
Anxiety 44%
Inflammation 31%
Depression 25%
Dry mouth 22%
Dry eyes 15%
Dizzy 4%
Anxious 2%
Paranoid 2%

Reviews

97

Lineage

Strain parent
Shark Shock
parent
Strain
CBD Shark
Strain child
CBD Blue Shark
child

Most popular in