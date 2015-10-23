ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. CBD Critical Cure
Indica

4.5 120 reviews

CBD Critical Cure

aka Critical Cure

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 14 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 120 reviews

CBD Critical Cure

From Barney’s Farm comes CBD Critical Cure (or simply “Critical Cure”), an indica-dominant strain that’s said to combine Critical Kush with a ruderalis variety. With a balanced amount of CBD and THC, Critical Cure can annihilate pain, stress, and inflammation with little psychoactive interference. The indica influence in CBD Critical Cure gives rise to deeply relaxing effects delivered alongside a sweet, earthy flavor.

Effects

Show all

89 people reported 668 effects
Relaxed 85%
Happy 42%
Uplifted 33%
Focused 24%
Euphoric 20%
Stress 51%
Pain 49%
Anxiety 41%
Depression 31%
Inflammation 25%
Dry mouth 13%
Dizzy 5%
Anxious 3%
Dry eyes 3%
Headache 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

120

Lineage

Strain parent
Critical Kush
parent
Strain
CBD Critical Cure

