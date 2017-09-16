ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. CBD Critical Mass
Indica

4.6 54 reviews

CBD Critical Mass

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Pine
Peppery

CBD Critical Mass by Dinafem Seeds is a breeding collaboration in search of truly medicinal properties. According to Dinafem, this strain came out of a genetic mashup between the in-house Critical Mass and an undisclosed strain from CBD Crew. This high-CBD cross is known to yield an abundant harvest, but plan on supporting the plant’s vigorous growth before flowering. Dinafem recommends utilizing this strain for anorexia, insomnia, muscle pain, and depression.    

Effects

41 people reported 349 effects
Relaxed 80%
Happy 51%
Sleepy 39%
Uplifted 36%
Euphoric 26%
Anxiety 53%
Pain 48%
Stress 43%
Inflammation 36%
Depression 29%
Dry mouth 21%
Dry eyes 7%
Dizzy 4%

Reviews

54

Similar strains

Photos

