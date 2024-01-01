stock photo similar to Ceres Garden
Hybrid

Ceres Garden

Ceres Garden is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Purple Kush and Blue Dream. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Ceres Garden is a delightful and balanced hybrid that offers a unique and calming experience, perfect for both novice and experienced cannabis consumers. Ceres Garden boasts a moderate THC content, typically around 18-22%, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a well-rounded and manageable high. Leafly customers report that Ceres Garden effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and uplifted, making it a versatile strain suitable for various occasions. Medical marijuana patients often choose Ceres Garden when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and chronic pain. Its balanced nature provides a gentle yet effective relief that many patients appreciate. Ceres Garden features flavors like earthy, sweet, and fruity notes, creating a pleasant and palatable smoking experience. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene, contributing to its relaxing and calming effects. The average price of Ceres Garden typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, making it an affordable and accessible option for cannabis enthusiasts. Ceres Garden is a strain that embodies the beauty of hybrid genetics, offering a well-balanced high and a delightful flavor profile. Whether you're looking to unwind after a long day or seeking relief from various ailments, Ceres Garden may just be the strain you've been searching for. If you've had the pleasure of experiencing Ceres Garden, don't hesitate to share your thoughts by leaving a strain review.

Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

