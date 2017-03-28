ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Chairman Chem Sou
Hybrid

4.4 5 reviews

Chairman Chem Sou

Chairman Chem Sou

Chairman Chem Sou is another Chemdawg cross from Royal Choice Farms. This tart combination unites the ever-popular Chemdawg with Sour OG for a sour, spicy aroma and an equal measure of mental and physical effects. It has been known to suppress the appetite, elevate mood, and encourage physical activity. The palate is sweet and tangy, offering notes of citrus and pine with a fuel-like finish.   

Lineage

Sour OG
Chemdog
Chairman Chem Sou

